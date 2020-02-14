Will Kalie Shorr Bring ‘Escape’ to the Video Countdown?

Kalie Shorr is sharing her innermost self in her dramatic new video for "Escape." Will her fans vote the clip to the top of the most popular country music videos of the week?

Shorr was one of Taste of Country's inaugural class of RISERS, and she's come a long way since then. Her confessional 2019 album, Open Book, was one of the most critically acclaimed projects of the year thanks to strong, uncompromising songs like "Escape." Shorr uses old family video footage to help tell the story of her dysfunctional family and how she escaped by simply packing up and leaving.

Shorr is facing new videos from Tyler Rich, Sean Stemaly, Hardy and Blake Shelton with Pitbull. Who's got your vote this week?

Home Free are still at No. 1 this week, and Chris Young moves up to No. 2, while a number of fan favorites remain in the Top 10. John Anderson and Blake Shelton debut at No 10 this week with their video for "Tuesday I'll Be Gone," from Anderson's new album.

