Will Mickey Guyton Lead the Week’s Most Popular Country Videos?

Mickey Guyton has released a great new video for her new song, "How You Love Someone." Will she head up the most popular country music videos of the week?

We're about to find out, with help from Taste of Country readers everywhere.

Guyton's new clip is facing off against a new video from Hillary Reese for votes this week, while the Top 10 sees some new action. The Lacs' collaboration with Murphy Elmore, "Hellraisers in Heaven," makes a big debut all the way up at No. 2 in its first week, and Keith Urban's new "Brown Eyes Baby" jumps into the countdown at No. 5, while Little Big Town's clip for "Rich Man" closes out the Top 10.

Which artist and video have your vote this week? If you want to keep the new year rolling with your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.