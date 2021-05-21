Can Laine Hardy Top the Week’s Most Popular Country Videos?

Laine Hardy has released a brand-new summertime jam, accompanied by a killer video.

The 2019 American Idol winner's new "Memorize You" video features plenty of fun beach footage, and he's obviously got the kind of dedicated fanbase that can turn out to vote. Will they put him at the top of Taste of Country's countdown of the most popular videos of the week?

Mitchell Tenpenny, Kylie Morgan and Jameson Rodgers also have new videos that are looking for votes this time around.

Who's got your vote this week?

This past week was another unusually intense week of voting, and we've been seeing more action in the Top 10 as the music business reopens and more artists release new work. Home Free's collaboration with Billy Gilman debuts at No. 1 this week, and Clay Walker's "Need a Bar Sometimes" video soars all the way to No. 2, while various other clips rose and fall while remaining in the Top 10.

