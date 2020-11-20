Carrie Underwood teams up with John Legend in the video for their new duet, "Hallelujah." Will their dual fanbases join together to vote the clip into the top spot of the most popular country music videos this week?

The new Christmas collaboration comes from Underwood's recently released My Gift, which marks her first-ever full-length Christmas project.

The superstar duet partners face competition from Koe Wetzel, Devin Dawson, Jon Langston and Juna N Joey, all of whom have new videos up for votes in the countdown this week.

There's a new sheriff in town this week, as Jessica Lynn's new video for "Love Me That Way" makes an enormous debut at No. 1 after a week of very intense voting, pushing perennial countdown-toppers Home Free down to No. 2, while Lauren Mascitti in at No. 3. Kip Moore's new video for "Don't Go Changing" debuts a No. 8 as well, in a week that's seen major motion on the Top 10.

Which videos and artists do you want to see in the countdown's top spots next week? Taste of Country lets our readers decide who wins the Countdown every week, so vote in the poll on the right rail, and don't forget to share this poll with your country music-loving friends and family.

This countdown poll is extended until Friday, Dec. 4, due to the Thanksgiving holiday next week, so keep on voting for two weeks, and check back then to see who's captured the top spots!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.