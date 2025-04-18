There's a new prom trend taking over TikTok, and honestly? It’s the cutest thing.

Teens are using older country songs as the soundtrack to their prom glow-ups, and people cannot get enough.

These videos are all about that small-town-to-glam transformation. They start in their everyday clothes — magic happens — and suddenly they're prom ready, all while a totally unexpected country song plays in the background.

Surprisingly, these songs are not the new trendy country songs, they are oldies. One popular pick is Reba McEntire's 1990's hit "Fancy." This creator, Braylee Castor, kicks her video off super casual, then boom — total prom queen moment.

Watch to appreciate the editing:

Another popular prom transition video song? Lady A's 2013 hit single "Downtown."

Check out Trista Necaise's cute video with her date — she takes the lead, as her male counterpart is a stereotypically shy country boy. Still, give him props for trying out the trend, and he totally nails his prom look.

Commenters seem to agree: "If that is the prom fit then what is the wedding because the prom outfit is …" says one person, insinuating that together, they look incredible.

"He definitely just wants to be out fishing," another user jokes.

And you've got to see Madi Auman’s video, which got people in their feels. It uses Chris Stapleton's iconic "Tennessee Whiskey," which was released in 2015, but to be fair, never dropped from popularity.

Madi goes from casual to stunning in seconds, or as one person writes: "I literally gasped at that dress! So gorgeous!!!"

Watch the video here:

This whole trend is so nostalgic and especially wholesome. It’s prom, it’s country music, it’s young love — is there anything better?