16 Country Singers Who Were Turned Into Barbies

For more than 65 years, Barbie has been inspiring children to use their imaginations and dream big all across the globe.

With her can-do-it attitude, Barbie — as a brand and as a doll — has been able to accomplish many things over the years.

She has been an astronaut, an Olympian, a doctor, a lawyer, a mom ... the list goes on and on. What's next for her? The sky is truly the limit.

The toy has also become a way for celebrities to be forever enshrined in doll form. This includes some of the biggest names in country music.

Formal Wear Barbie & Ken Express Newspapers, Getty Images loading...

Who Is Barbie?

Barbie first made her appearance on March 9, 1959. Designed by businesswoman Ruth Handler, the 11-inch doll was inspired by her German counterpart, Bild Lilli. After developing the toy, Handler and her husband Elliot distributed a line of Barbies through the toy company they developed, Mattel.

While the concept of Barbie has undergone many makeovers over the years, altering her figure, looks and functionality, the heart of the doll remains the same. Mattel markets Barbie to young girls with the hopes of inspiring them to become anything they dream to be.

Barbie has become a pop culture phenomenon over the years and even inspired a feature film, Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Barbie Turns 65

In 2024, Barbie celebrated her 65th anniversary. On International Women's Day, the brand created celebrity-inspired dolls from all different backgrounds. Women like Helen Mirren, Viola Davis, Kylie Minogue and even Shania Twain were all made into Barbies to celebrate strong women across the globe.

Although the collection was not available for purchase, each woman received their own doll.

"I applaud Barbie for encouraging girls to create their own narratives and I’m honored to serve as a storyteller and role model during their 65th anniversary year. Dreaming is wonderful, but being able to put those dreams into action is a crucial step that Barbie helps girls visualize,” Twain said of the honor.