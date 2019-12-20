Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

Tis the season for snowball fights with the family on the front lawn! I remember, as a kid, we would try to build a snow wall to hide behind and then we had a snowball scooper thing that made them, I was always down for a good snowball fight.

But what if I could have any country artist on my team to help? I'm picking Brett Young, because like me, he was a baseball player. He has a great arm and he is so tall, we would dominate so hard.

Amber, my co-host on Taste of Country Nights, says she wants Trace Atkins on her team because he is huge and everyone would fear for their lives. Plus, she can hide behind him when a snowball comes flying their way.

What about you? Which country artist would you want to have a snowball fight with?

