Country music is filled with talented artists, from Garth Brooks to Reba McEntire, Lainey Wilson to Luke Combs.

However, before any of them had ever sold out an arena or won an award like Entertainer of the Year, they were just young kids with big dreams.

Thanks to the internet, where nothing dies, we were able to dig up old clips of some of the biggest names in country music singing their hearts out in hopes of making it big.

Country Stars Before They Were Famous

Before social media, artists like Chris Young and Miranda Lambert had their sights set on television. Before American Idol, there was Star Search and Nashville Star to give young artists a chance to showcase their talents in front of the nation.

Keith Urban even competed on a talent show or two in Australia when we was as young as nine.

How Social Media Has Helped Launch Music Careers

These days, social media is filled with talented singers putting their music out there for the world to hear. It helped catapult artists like Wilson and Combs into superstar status — Kane Brown practically invented finding success this way!

And don't sleep on TikTok: The platform has helped open doors in Nashville for quite a few rising stars just in recent years, like Megan Moroney, Bailey Zimmerman, Shaboozey and Tucker Wetmore.

One day, they, too, will look back at these early videos and remember what it was like just trying to make it in the industry.

Let's take a walk down memory lane and relive the humble beginnings of some of our favorite country artists. Keep scrolling to see old videos of these stars before they were famous.

Kane Brown (2015)

Luke Combs (2014)

Morgan Wallen (2014)

Lainey Wilson (2013)

Chris Young (2006)

Miranda Lambert (2003)

Carrie Underwood (1998)

LeAnn Rimes (1991)

Garth Brooks (1986)

Alan Jackson (1985)

Reba McEntire (1978)

Keith Urban (1978)