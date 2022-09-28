11 Times Country Stars Called Each Other Out

One country artist calling out another in an interview or on social media is hardly new-age. Here are 11 memorable callouts from Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Zac Brown and more.

Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope's recent exchange with Jason Aldean's wife Brittany is one of the testier tensions of the last five years, but Team Aldean actually appears on this list twice, with one additional cameo appearance. That would make them callout MVPs if it wasn't for Church, who lets nothing go by.

Blake Shelton and Garth Brooks have been on the receiving end on two occasions — the Hall of Famer still doesn't understand the reason for one of them.

Waylon Jennings and Charlie Rich are two classic country artists who showed they were not afraid of backlash. You could argue that before Twitter, it was less risky to call another artist out, and that "cancel culture" has created a "fear culture." While a larger audience may follow a conversation today, ten, 20 or 30 years ago, the tensions came with a longer tail because there wasn't another controversy to follow.

