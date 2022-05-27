Creed Fisher knows the true secret to a long and happy marriage, and he's sharing it with Taste of Country readers first in an exclusive premiere of his good-time new video for "Earplugs and Beer."

The rollicking song opens with Fisher reflecting on an important life lesson his grandfather handed down.

"One out of two may end in divorce / But cold beer is cheaper than child support / Granddaddy's words, they're all too clear / Save money, son, buy earplugs and beer," he sings over a bed track of charging drums and acoustic and electric guitars.

The fun new video for the song shows Fisher putting that advice to good use, going about his day without paying any attention at all to his wife's complaints and concerns. Of course, two can play that game, as Fisher learns when he goes to refrigerator to grab himself another beer — only to find that his wife drank them all and has appropriated the remote and his favorite spot in front of the television in a hilarious role reversal.

“I think what makes this song special is that first and foremost it’s humorous and secondly, it’s very relatable to most people who are in relationships," Fisher tells Taste of Country. "Our entire team came up with a great concept, and I think it turned out perfect. I hope fans enjoy this one and get a good laugh out of it.”

"Earplugs and Beer" is Fisher's second single from his forthcoming album Rebel in the South, which is set for release on June 24. "Earplugs and Beer" drops officially on Friday (May 27), following Fisher's previous single, "Cuz I'm Country."

Fisher has scored more than 34.7 million lifetime streams on Spotify and more than 38.7 million views on YouTube over his career, and he recently signed with Dirt Rock Empire, the label the Lacs founded that has grown into an independent powerhouse. He also has a long list of tour dates slated for 2022.

Keep up with Creed Fisher via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or visit his official website for more information.