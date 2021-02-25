Diamond Dixie are giving a love interest an ultimatum in the video for their new single, "Lock It Up." The sassy song urges a potential keeper to make his intentions clear or risk losing love, and the duo are premiering their new video for the song via Taste of Country today.

The sister duo of Gabriela and Bianca LeDuc co-wrote the new track with Rick Huckaby, who has written songs for Trace Adkins, Thomas Rhett and Tracy Lawrence. The song appears on their debut album, Growing Wings, which dropped in early January, and it represents a departure from any of their previously released music.

“‘Lock It Up’ is so different from any of our other originals," they tell us. "We wanted to get experimental with the sound and really go for a country-rock vibe with this one. We had a lot of people on our team that helped to make our vision come to life: we had a great co-writer, Rick Huckaby, who's got a strong sense of rhythm of blues in his writing, and Grady Saxman gave the tune a really great treatment in the studio."

That translated well to the new clip for the song, which intersperses shots of the duo singing "Lock It Up" in the street and performing it on stage in a club.

"[Director] Kyle Stallings helped give our video a nice, edgy feel with a little help from a couple of our favorite Orlando venues, Icon Park and Tin Roof," Diamond Dixie state. "We are really happy with how it turned out.”

