Was Reba McEntire Wearing an Engagement Ring on ‘The Voice’?

The Voice was back on Monday night (Dec. 4) for the first round of live tapings, and coach Reba McEntire arrived on set with something new and sparkly on her finger.

That's right: McEntire was rocking a sparkly diamond ring on her left ring finger, leading fans to wonder if she and her longtime boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, have gotten engaged.

McEntire and Linn have been dating since 2020.

Linn has never been married, while McEntire has been married twice before. McEntire was previously married to producer and manager Narvel Blackstock for 26 years, and they divorced in 2015.

The singer recently said that whether or not she and Linn get married is "up to him totally," and that she's enjoying traveling and spending time together.

It seems like these two are on the brink of an engagement — but McEntire said they're not there quite yet. When asked about her eye-catching new accessory on the set of The Voice, the star told ET that she "just found it," and she figured she would "put something over here, just let everybody talk about it."

She also confirmed that she's not currently planning a wedding.

In the same conversation, McEntire reviewed her experience with The Voice thus far and gushed over the talent on her team going into the live voting episodes. She also addressed the departure of her contestant Tom Nitti, who left the show for "personal reasons" in late November.

"We've been emailing back and forth, and all of our hearts went out to him 'cause he couldn't finish the competition," McEntire says. "He is so strong. So good. So he's gonna be watching and cheering all of us on, but our hearts are with him."

