We all know the name Reba McEntire. To some, she is known as a queen of country music. To some, she is an amazing actress as well. To Rex Linn, she is his soulmate, but not yet his wife. McEntire and Linn first met in 1991 and began dating in 2020. I had some one-on-one time with McEntire, and I wanted to know what was taking Linn so long to marry her.

I must admit, I was a little nervous to ask McEntire the question. I simply asked, "What is Rex Linn waiting on?"

McEntire flashed her usual smile and answered accordingly:

I told him if he wanted to get married that's up to him totally. He doesn't seem pressured one way or the other. We get along so well. We have fun. We travel together. Now, if you can do a road trip with a person and not get in an argument and still like each other when you get to your destination, that's a pretty good partnership right there.

Anyone who has ever been in a long-term relationship will concur that surviving a road trip with a significant other and thriving at the end of it is surely a positive sign in a relationship.

"We grew up in Oklahoma," she continues. "He started in Texas, I don't hold that against him, but we love all the same things and we're close in age, so when I say, 'Oh, you remember Bewitched back when we were kids?' He'll say, 'Oh, I had a crush on Elizabeth Montgomery.' We can talk about things. It's a lot of fun."

From the looks and sound of the situation, the two are more than happy in their relationship, and they live with the idea that marriage is more of a piece of paper, and love is what fills the home.

McEntire debuted on The Voice back in September, and she says she is loving every moment of it thus far.

