All hail Queen Reba McEntire! The country veteran is joining The Voice as a new coach this fall. With her pedigree, she's the perfect person to fill some very big shoes as the winningest coach, Blake Shelton, has retired from the show.

McEntire will take her place on the throne where Shelton sat for 23 seasons, and it's safe to say she is leaning in on the royal moniker.

"Hear ye, hear yet! I've taken the throne as the newest coach for Season 24 of #TheVoice," the country star writes on social media, sharing a trailer promoting the upcoming season of the long-running reality singing competition.

"This fall on NBC / The Voice has royalty / All hail the Queen / She rules with crimson locks / And hands out tater tots / A new era of The Voice begins on NBC," goes the song playing in the background, set to the tune of "America (My Country, ’Tis of Thee)."

Yes, you read that right: Tater tots. As tradition has it, many of the coaches hand out little gifts and keepsakes to the contestants who choose to be on their teams. With McEntire's immense love of the fried snack, it's no wonder she'll be handing out piping hot servings of tots from her own food cart.

While the "Fancy" singer is new to her coaching role, she did as a mentor for Team Blake twice during his tenure. She has already committed to coaching both seasons 24 and 25.

This fall, McEntire will be joined by John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan, and Legend, Chance the Rapper and country's Dan + Shay in spring 2024. Season 25 will be the first season a duo has been in one coaches' chair.

Season 24 of The Voice will premiere on Monday, Sept. 25, on NBC and Peacock.