Dierks Bentley stopped by Taste of Country Nights to hang with host Evan Paul, and when the interview turned focus onto Bentley's children, the "Drunk on a Plane" singer had a message to impart.

Bentley was asked if any of his kids —Evalyn, Jordan and Knox — have shown an interest in pursuing music like their dad. The star perked up and proudly shared that his oldest, Evie, "got invited to sing at a high school basketball game — to sing the National Anthem."

"She has never done the National Anthem anywhere, but she walked out there and just crushed it," the father of three says. "It actually led to some more opportunities. Vanderbilt reached out about her doing a basketball game."

Bentley swears he's never pushed his oldest daughter to sing, but that she kind of gravitated to it naturally and has a keen sense when it comes to singing, just like her famous father.

His other daughter, Jordan, is into musical theater, which he admits he knows "nothing about." And his son, who's 12 this year, is really into hockey.

But should they pivot toward music like Evie, Bentley has something to tell them:

"I'm always telling my kids, 'If you wanna do country music, I know people in that business.' But hockey? I'm from Arizona! And musical theatre? I don't know any of these people."

"They all chose the stuff that I have no help with."

Evie has joined Bentley on stage a few times to sing in front of his country-loving crowds, so she likely already has fans should she want to pursue country music.

