Here’s Why Fans Think Dierks Bentley Is Competing on ‘Survivor’ Soon

Survivor might soon have a new kind of contestant competing this season: A-list country star Dierks Bentley.

In a recent episode of the On Fire With Jeff Probst podcast, the host revealed that the upcoming Survivor season — Season 49 — could feature a celebrity contestant.

This celebrity is reportedly very successful and well known, but like all other applicants, they must go through the same intense casting process to make sure they’re a good fit for the show. Probst says that there is no "right or wrong" way to apply.

This gossip has pushed people to start trying to guess who the mystery celebrity contestant might be, and many have landed on Bentley.

A key piece of the speculation is that Bentley’s tour schedule shows a break between April and May 2025, which aligns with the filming period for Survivor Season 49. Another green flag is that Bentley follows all of the casting directors for the show on Instagram.

Additionally, an unnamed source in Nashville says that Bentley on Survivor is the "worst kept secret" in Nashville. Nothing has been officially confirmed by Survivor or Bentley himself.

Since its debut in 2000, Survivor has become a phenomenon. It will be interesting to see who the celebrity might be. Season 48 will be kicking off February 26 on CBS.

If Bentley does join Survivor, we expect at least one tribal council to end with him singing an epic goodbye song.

