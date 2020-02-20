Country singer Lindsey Lagestee was on her way to play a Valentine's Day (Feb. 14) show as the frontwoman of Midwestern country band Dixie Crush when she was hit by a car while crossing the street.

"She had just parked a couple of blocks down for the club we were scheduled to play," fellow Dixie Crush member Jim Nonneman recounts to Taste of Country. The country group was due to play Firewater Saloon in Chicago that night. "She exited her pickup truck and was making her way to the venue when she was struck by a car."

Lagestee, 25, who founded Dixie Crush, was rushed to Advocate Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn, but died of her injuries a few days later. Taste of Country was unable to confirm if any charges have been filed against the driver of the car that hit her.

Her death has torn a hole in the Chicago-area country music community, as well as the avid Dixie Crush fanbase. Since being founded in 2015, the country music cover band had played more than 250 shows throughout the Midwest, including gigs at popular Illinois venues such as Old Crow Smokehouse, Bub City and Skooters Roadhouse. In addition to being a singer, Lagestee was also a pharmacist and had graduated with a doctorate from Midwestern University with a PharmD degree.

"Above and beyond her beautiful voice, Lindsey just had a way of connecting with every audience, leaving an indelible impression,” a post on the Dixie Crush Facebook page (shared Feb. 19) reads. "Not only would she give an amazing performance, but after every show, Lindsey would come offstage, take time to meet anyone who wanted to say hi, take pictures, and build friendships."

Lagestee's ultimate legacy will be how she treated people.

"We have received messages from bands, musicians, friends and fans, with everyone sharing stories of how Lindsey touched their lives," Nonneman says. "Over and above her amazing talent, every story is about how generous and kind Lindsey was."

Services for Lindsey Lagestee will take place this weekend, and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.