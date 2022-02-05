It's been more than 40 years since Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin took a stand for all working women in the 1980 comedy film 9 to 5. Parton wrote the classic title song, and the catchy tune is now getting a 21st-century makeover with help from Kelly Clarkson.

The two women recorded a new version exclusively for an upcoming documentary about the making of the film. Still Working 9 to 5 will have its world premiere at the 2022 South by Southwest Festival on March 13 — as will Parton and Clarkson's new take on the iconic title song.

Clarkson is very familiar with "9 to 5." She has covered the song in the past, most notably to hype the premiere of her talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show.

As for the documentary, the original cast will be featured talking about the significance of the film. In a trailer, Tomlin says they were "nervous" about the film because of its message and the fact that its three leads were females.

Rita Moreno and Allison Janney are also a part of the documentary. Moreno starred in ABC's television adaptation of the film, while Janney starred in the Broadway version.

Parton — who never seems to slow down — has been hard at work as of late. She is slated to reunite with Fonda and Tomlin on their Netflix show Grace and Frankie, making a guest appearance during the show's final episode.

The country superstar release a new album, Run Rose Run,on March 4, with a fiction book of the same name arriving three days later that she co-wrote with James Patterson. Parton has also been tapped to host the ACM Awards on March 7, and she's among the 17 artists who are nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.