Texas based neo-traditional country artist Donice Morace is exploring one of country music's most important themes in his new song and video, and he's letting Taste of Country readers see the clip first in this exclusive premiere.

Morace's new video for "Goin' Goin'" depicts a once-happy love relationship that is now slipping away. Mark Nesler, Jessi Alexander and Connie Harrington wrote the heartbreak song, and Morace worked with director Don Mills on the video, which they shot on location at a ranch near Borger, Texas.

Driven by fiddle and steel guitar, the traditional-leaning country track describes how the narrator is trying to move on from a relationship that is fading, but is still very much on his mind.

“Goin' goin' but you still got a ways to go / To get on out of my memory and further down the road / You're still rollin' rollin' around here in my head / By now I should be movin' on / You keep goin' goin' / But you're still not gone," he sings in the chorus.

"Shooting the video in the cinematic wide open spaces of Texas really adds to the feelings of loneliness captured in the lyrics of the song," Morace tells us of the new clip for "Goin' Goin'," which serves as the second installment of a trilogy that began with his previous single, "One Drink In."

That song enjoyed Top 10 status on the True Indie chart, and it hit the Top 15 in Texas and Top 75 in Mainstream Country. The single also entered the Top 40 in MusicRow's Country Breakout chart, helping Morace garner the win for Emerging Artist of the Year at the Texas Country Music Awards, which took place Billy Bob’s Texas in November of 2022.

The trilogy is set to conclude with his next song and video, "Wait Til I'm Gone."

Donice Morace counts traditional artists including Keith Whitley, George Jones and Conway Twitty among his early influences, and he initially patterned his career after local Texas country heroes Tracy Byrd and Mark Chesnutt when he set off on his own musical path.

He's carved his own brand of country in the years since then, opening for Texas icons including Kevin Fowler, Aaron Watson and Cody Johnson. He's also shared stages with national acts including Merle Haggard, Kenny Chesney and Lonestar.

For more information about Donice Morace, visit his official website, or keep up with him via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.