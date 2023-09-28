Donny Osmond ‘Heartbroken’ as He Cancels Shows ‘Due to Illness’

Donny Osmond turned to social media to give fans some unfortunate news on Tuesday (Sept. 26). The iconic entertainer was forced to cancel two shows of his ongoing Las Vegas residency due to an unspecified illness.

“I am heartbroken to let you know that I will be canceling tonight and tomorrow's shows at Harrah’s Las Vegas due to illness," the singer wrote on Instagram. "The health and safety of everyone on stage and attending the show is the number one priority. I apologize in advance for any inconvenience that caused this cause and appreciate your understanding.”

The cancellation affected Sept. 26 and Sept. 27. Ticketmaster automatically refunded fans who purchased tickets there, and Osmond's message directed other ticket holders to contact their point of purchase.

Osmond launched his current solo residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas in August 2021. The show has been a hit, winning Best Production Show, Best Headliner and Best Family-Friendly Show in the 2022 Best of Vegas awards. Osmond and Harrah's Las Vegas have extended the show into 2024, with dates running from January until May.

Osmond shot to fame as a teen singing sensation with a string of hits in the '70s that included "Sweet and Innocent," "Go Away Little Girl" and "Puppy Love." He and his sister, Marie Osmond, starred together on TV's The Donny & Marie Show, which ran from 1976-1979 on ABC, and they have worked together frequently over the ensuing decades. In 2011 they released an album titled Donny and Marie that went over well with country audiences, and they went on to a long-running show at the Flamingo in Las Vegas called Donny & Marie, which wrapped in 2019.