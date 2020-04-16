It turns out it's not easy to find your favorite glam products right now, in a worldwide pandemic, and it's impossible to get a professional haircut. No worries. These five country singers went scorched earth in overhauling their looks while sheltering at home amid the coronavirus quarantine.

Shaving good-looking beards is apparently popular among celebrity men in 2020, while dramatic dye-jobs and cuts are en vogue among a few country stars. Perhaps the only thing that stops us from saying that Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay and Thomas Rhett lost their dang minds is that their overhauls will grow back quickly.

One former American Idol singer went from blonde to blue, while another got a new set of teeth. And then there's Blake Shelton, who is maintaining his new look with help from girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

Boredom (and lack of resources) has gotten the best of these celebrities, but surely these won't become permanent looks, right?

See 5 Dramatic Quarantine Makeovers: