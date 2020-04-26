Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson and his family are physically unscathed after a drive-by shooter unloaded eight to 10 shots on the family's estate in Monroe, Louisiana, on Friday afternoon (April 24).

"We were pretty shook up," Robertson tells the USA Today Network. "It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property."

The Robertson family had been outside just prior to the shooting, though Willie Robertson says he was not at home at the time it occurred, around 2:33PM. The family — including Willie's son John Luke and wife Mary Kate and their infant, as well as daughter Sadie Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff — have been in quarantine together since the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Surrounded by gates, the Robertsons' property holds both the homes of parents Korie and Willie, along with John Luke and Mary Kate.

Sadie Robertson also confirmed the news of the drive-by via Instagram on Sunday night (April 26) with a family photo, admitting that the timing was "crazy protection."

“It shook us all up of course, but we are just so thankful everyone in our family is okay. Especially after one of the bullets flew through the window of my brothers’ home ... The timing of where we were at the time was crazy protection because we had all just gone inside," she explains.

Willie Robertson tells USA Today that multiple witnesses saw the suspect's truck drive by the property at least once before he fired shots on Friday afternoon. "It was broad daylight," Robertson recounts. Witnesses described the drive-by vehicle as a beige Ford F-250 with large aftermarket tires and rims. The truck was also captured on a surveillance camera.

Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana arrested 38-year-old Daniel King, Jr., on Sunday in connection with the incident. He's being charged with one count of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting and one count of neglect of family and was sent to OCC with a bond set at $150,000.

As for the other occupants in the vehicle, according to the OPSO no additional arrests or charges have been made at this time.