‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Bella Robertson Engaged to Jacob Mayo

Duck Dynasty star Bella Robertson is officially off the market! The 18-year-old, who is the youngest daughter of Willie and Korie Robertson, got engaged to her 21-year-old boyfriend — and now fiancé — Jacob Mayo on Friday (Nov. 27).

The two had been dating for six months prior to making the move to a more important step. Bella announced the big news on Instagram with a black-and-white photo from their engagement party.

“I was thankful for you yesterday, i am thankful for you today, and now i get to be thankful for you for the rest of my life! i am blown away by Gods goodness and grace. @jacobdmayo lets get married!! i love you forever," she wrote.

Mayo also shared the exciting news on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse at a bundle of photos taken as he proposed.

“Engaged! Bella is many things to me. She is my best friend. She is the person I can lean on in any problem with no judgment. But with the honest truth when I’m acting out. She loves Jesus. She holds me to a higher standard that she doesn’t let waver,” he described. “She unconditionally loves me whether I’m doing what she likes or the opposite side of the spectrum. She’s the one for me forever. She’s my everything. I thank God for her.”

Bella’s mom Korie also expressed her approval of and excitement regarding the engagement on Instagram, fondly recalling how the relationship started out simply as a pair of family friends.

“Our fam is growing again @bellarobb got engaged last night to the sweetest man @jacobdmayo My baby girl all the emotions!! Jacob, we love you and are so excited to welcome you into the fam. It’s been so much fun to see your love story unfold,” Korie wrote. “From coming around for tennis, to family trips, to us all growing to love you. Together, you two are a strong, kind, fun, generous, grace-filled, bright light in the world.”

Bella’s older sister Sadie Robertson, who recently revealed she is pregnant with her first child, congratulated the couple, too.

“HOW IS MY LITTLE SISTER ENGAGED?!? I thought you were still 7?!?

But as wild as this is to me I’m thankful it’s to such a good man like Jacob. We can’t wait to welcome you into this crazy family even though I kind of already feel like you are a part of it ❤️ bella, you have always had the best heart and you’re going to be the most incredible wife. Thankful for our family growing❤️ 2021 is going to be one for the books that’s for sure," she noted.

The entire family seemed wildly enthusiastic about the pairing. Bella’s brother John Luke, who is also expecting his second child, and sister Rebecca also joined in on showing their excitement for the couple on social media.

"I am so proud of my BABY sister getting engaged!! @jacobdmayo welcome to the family," wrote John Luke.

Meanwhile, “My baby sister is engaged!! so many emotions, but we couldn’t be happier for who she chose to say YES to! @jacobdmayo you get all the yeses from our fam,” Rebecca shared. “Can’t wait for you to ( officially ) join the swag fam!”

Duck Dynasty aired on A&E from 2012-2017, following the lives of the flamboyantly down-home Robertson clan, who have earned a fortune from their line of Duck Commander duck calls. Licensing deals followed for all manner of apparel and merchandise, and the family members have since become prominent in the evangelical Christian movement in the U.S., as well as conservative politics.