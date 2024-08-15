Dylan Scott was just 23 when he dropped his first radio single, and he's learning he did very 23-year-old type things.

"Makin' This Boy Go Crazy" was a hit at satellite radio, but the reception from terrestrial radio was a bit cool. It'd be a few years before "My Girl" became his first No. 1 single. Two more would follow on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and a couple others stalled at No. 2.

Should his current single "This Town's Been Too Good to Us" stop there, it sounds like he'll be able to sleep easier than he could have a decade ago.

Talking to Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul, Scott says he'd tell his younger self to chill the heck out.

"Don't stress as much. Be patient," he continues. "Because that was me. I was stressing and not patient and just always — I would wake up in the morning and the first thing I'd think was, 'How can we get this thing going?'"

Regrets? Maybe not.

"That's probably what got it going was just working, man," he adds.

It's hard to fly under the radar when you have a setlist filled with radio hits, 620K YouTube followers and four Platinum singles, but Scott has in many ways. He's never been nominated for a CMA Award and only a pair of ACM nominations, in the New Male Artist of the Year category this year and last.

Three kids, he says, have helped take ego out of the equation. Becoming a father changed his perception and songwriting in a good way.

"It's kind of mellowed me out. It's like, whatever happens happens," the 33-year-old offers.

"This Town's Been Too Good to Us" is Scott's third single from the Livin' the Best Life album. The others ("New Truck" and "Can't Have Mine") also hit No. 1.

Watch the above video from more of Scott's interview on Taste of Country Nights or listen to the full thing, unedited, below.

Billy Dukes is a Senior Editor and Executive Producer of Video Content at Taste of Country. He specializes in country music interviews, trend analysis and the Secret History of Country Music. Additionally, Billy covers Yellowstone, 1923 and related television shows through the Dutton Rules podcast. To date, he's written more than 13,000 articles for Taste of Country and produced over 3,000 videos for the Taste of Country YouTube channel.

18 Country Artists That Kind of Disappeared "Who I Am" and "Ode to Billie Joe" are songs we all know the words to — we've sung along to them on more than one occasion — they were huge hits! But what ever happened to Jessica Andrews and Bobbie Gentry?

You'll often find us reminiscing over some of our favorite artists who took a break from music, whether to start a family, solely write songs ... or just plain vanish(?!).

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes