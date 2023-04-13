Dylan’s Scott’s Reaction to His ACM Awards Nomination Is Really Something Else [Watch]
Dylan Scott earned his first ACM Awards nomination on Thursday (April 13) and wasted no time in posting a reaction to social media. That means fans get to see Scott, mid-workout, in his underwear.
It's a wild 26 seconds of video.
"I just finished a workout, in the sauna, minding my dang business — in my underwear," Scott begins. "And I just got nominated for a freaking ACM Award. I'm freaking out right now."
There's a lot to unpack there, but first, see the video for yourself:
The "Can't Have Mine" singer iw nominated in the New Male Artist of the Year category, alongside Zach Bryan, Ernest, Bailey Zimmerman and more. It's his first ACM or CMA Award nomination.
"What!? What?!" Scott continues. "I've been in this town for freaking 13 years and I just got nominated for an ACM Award and I am absolutely beside myself."
No one can accuse Scott of faking his enthusiasm. Can you imagine him winning?
- The 2023 ACM Awards are May 11.
- Hardy and Lainey Wilson lead all nominees.
- Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton will host.