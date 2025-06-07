Imagine this: You are minding your own business, doing some grocery shopping, when all of a sudden, an elephant walks in and starts snacking on everything.

It was quite the chaotic scene in a Thailand grocery store on June 2, when an escaped elephant named Plai Biang Lek strolled into his local grocery store.

Lek is known in his Thai neighborhood for raiding homes' food stashes, so oddly enough, this is not as big of a deal to the patrons of the store as it is for onlookers.

According to CNN, the shop owner, Khamploi Kakaew, said, "Business was a bit slow that day. Around 2PM, the elephant just walked right up. I came out and tried to shoo it away. I told it not to come closer."

But her efforts were in vain, as Lek went to town and apparently ate nine packages of sweet rice crackers, several bananas — peel and all — and a whole sandwich.

Commenters on the Instagram video are quick to point out how calm the elephant is and how he is actually being very polite, noting that the giant creature could easily destroy the grocery store.

Others are asking what form of payment the elephant presented, as it ate an estimated $25 worth of snacks.

But as the store owner confirmed, the elephant never took out a wallet or even signaled that it was going to offer up payment for what it devoured.

Even large snack brands like Cheeze-It are in the comments, saying, "God forbid a girl stops for a little snack," which about 1,000 people liked.

CNN reports that park rangers came and eventually led the elephant away, and a wildlife protection group later offered to pay for the items the elephant ate.

“They said they were ‘sponsoring the elephant’s snack bill’ — it was kind of funny,” Khamploi says.

