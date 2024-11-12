Ella Langley doesn't do anything halfway, so it only makes sense that her first-ever stage fall brought down multiple casualties.

The singer's Hungover Tour made a stop at John T. Floore's Country Store in Helotes, Texas earlier this month, and as always, Langley was performing alongside her trusty guitar player Ben Flanders.

But this time, something went awry.

Fan-filmed video of the moment shows Flanders in the middle of a truly epic guitar solo, and Langley rocking out beside him. In fact, Langley got so into the moment that she missed a step and went crashing down — grabbing Flanders' arm and pulling him down right along with her.

A little thing like a slip-and-fall isn't going to interfere with Langley's good time, though: She quickly came up smiling, and even tried to sing the next line of the song, but had some trouble singing through her laughter.

Flanders handled the situation like a pro, too. He was back to his guitar solo even before he got up off the floor.

Langley released her Hungover album in 2024 and then followed it up with a deluxe project, Still Hungover. The project includes her hit duet with Riley Green, "You Look Like You Love Me."

In other performance news, Green and Langley made a stop on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (Nov. 11), where they performed "You Look Like You Love Me."