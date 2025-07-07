Ella Langley was due to sing with Morgan Wallen on his I'm the Problem Tour on June 29, but before she hit the stage, she had to write something on the palm of her left hand.

Langley posted a video that showed her backstage, getting ready to fill in for Tate McRae, who is Wallen's duet partner on the studio version of his song "What I Want."

This was for a live performance, so she wanted to get it right.

Langley sang with Wallen on Day 2 of his two-show run in Madison, Wisc. at Camp Randall Stadium. She was showing everyone how she wrote the lyrics to the song on her hand so she would't forget them.

In the video (below), Langley is writing down the lyrics for McCrae's verse that she was preparing to sing with Wallen: "There are no hard feelings if you only wanna act like lovers do / For a night or two (Oh, oh yeah)."

Then, she does a little practice vocal to show fans that she is up to the task. The video then cuts to Langley slaying the real thing — the duet with Wallen — and the crowd going nuts for it.

People in the comments section are raving over what. good job she did:

"2 of my Favorite singers! Omg! That would be a dream to be at that concert!" one person says.

Another chimes in with, "You are too freaking cute. You did great!!!"

According to one fan who was there, Langley had a slight flub of the lyrics the first night, which is probably what prompted her to write them on her hand before she took the stage to sing with Wallen again on the second night.

"Shows the kind of person Morgan is. Night one, he didn't miss a beat when Ella fumbled ( to a song that's not hers) and that was gentlemanly," the fan explains. "And he brought her for Night 2 when he could've had anyone come in . And the high five just makes me adore and respect him even more. Ella, you're a treasure. Keep giving us YOUR hits, girl."

