Ella Langley was beside herself when she learned of the 2025 ACM Awards nominations.

The country singer is not only among the nominees, she's leading them: Langley has eight nods — the most of any artist this year.

She took to social media to share her very raw reaction with her fans. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories, Langley is in absolute disbelief.

"Are y'all fakin' me?" she says to the camera. "Y'all have got to be fakin' me!"

The "Weren't for the Wind" singer then throws her face into a pillow and screams as the camera cuts off.

screenshots of Ella Langley reacting to her ACM Award nominations as she screams into a pillow ellalangley via Instagram loading...

What Is Ella Langley Nominated for at the ACM Awards?

Six of Langley's eight nominations are for her smash hit duet "You Look Like You Love Me" with Riley Green, which earned her a trophy at the CMA Awards in November. The song was an anthem in 2024, and it was hard to go to any country bar without hearing it.

The track is up for Single of the Year (awarded to the artist), Song of the Year (awarded to the songwriter) and Music Event of the Year. The "You Look Like You Love Me" music video is also nominated for Visual Media of the Year (because of his work on the song, Green is also eligible for these awards).

Langley, an Alabama native, is also listed in a pair of artist categories: She's up for New Female Artist of the Year and Female Artist of the Year.

She had a breakout year in 2024. Her debut studio album, Hungover, arrived on Aug. 2. Just days later, she pushed "You Look Like You Love Me" to country radio. It became her first No. 1 hit.

When Are the ACM Awards?

The 2025 ACM Awards will be the 60th annual. The show will stream live on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, May 8. The ACMs are taking place live at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, with Reba McEntire returning to host.

2025 ACM Awards: 4 Snubs, 4 Surprises and 1 Suggestion ACM Awards voters got a little crazy in 2025. At best, they forgot the rules. At worst, they have something against the most obvious candidates in one of five major awards.

This list of 2025 ACM Awards snubs and surprises ends with one suggestion for future awards shows. Change is long overdue, but we've got a solution. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes