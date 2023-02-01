Elle King Talks About the Time Miranda Lambert Had to Babysit Her When She Was Drunk

Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. ​​​​​​​​​​​This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.

Elle King just released her first-ever country album, Come Get Your Wife, and I had a chance to sit down with her and talk about everything from her new music, to drunken road stories, to her dad, actor Rob Schneider.

Anytime King drops by the studio, I am so happy to see her, because she's just a huge ray of positive energy, and you really never know what she will say next. Case-in-point, this story she told about the time her good friend Miranda Lambert had to babysit her because she'd had too much to drink:

"Every night we would get up onstage at the end of the show, because Miranda had this incredible idea to have an all-female-led tour," King recalls.

"We all sang [Elvin Bishop's] 'Fooled Around and Fell in Love' — everybody on the road would come up and sing it. One night I was so drunk I fell asleep eating a piece of pizza, and they were walking me to stage and I was putting in my in ears and wobbling, and Ashley McBryde was like, 'If you want me to, I'll sing your part," she explains.

"And they were pushing me up the stairs and I looked back at Ashley and said, 'Sing my part!' And apparently it was the best I sang it the entire tour. I walked off stage all confident and walked right into a door and fell down. Everyone had to pick me up and Miranda just laughed and said, 'Welp, that’s our girl!'"

The two cut King's song "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" as a collaboration for her Come Get Your Wife album and released it to radio. When it hit No. 1 in early 2022, it was the first female duet to reach the top of the charts in almost thirty years.

There are a lot of laughs — and some serious talk — in this episode of Taste of Country Nights, On Demand with Elle King. Take a listen for yourself here or wherever you get your podcasts. As always, I appreciate you listening to the show and for your support.