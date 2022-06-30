‘Elvis’ Debut Beats ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ at the Box Office

The world's hips are shaking with the release of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic, and it's also shaking the box office. The film's opening weekend faced some stiff competition from the behemoth that is Top Gun: Maverick; the long-awaited sequel that was decades in the making dominating the box office in its first four weeks. Still, Elvis was able to carve out a win, according to Forbes, reaching No. 1 by a slim margin in its opening week.

That is, if you count $1.4 million as "slim."

The Austin Butler-led telling of Elvis Presley's life brought in $31 million in its opening weekend. Tom Cruise and company added $29.6 million to their already stacked pile of earnings in their fifth weekend in theaters. Had Elvis debuted even just one week earlier, it might have had a harder time earning that top spot.

Top Gun: Maverick is already the highest-grossing film of the year. After raking in $124 million in its debut Memorial Day Weekend, the military flick has topped $400 million domestically, putting it ahead of Marvel's Dr. Strange as the biggest earner in 2022. The sequel has also amassed more than $1 billion globally, which gives it the highest-grossing title in the world for this year.

It's easily the biggest film of Tom Cruise's lengthy career.

That being said, Top Gun's fifth week performance pales in comparison to other blockbusters like Titanic, which brought in $30.1 million on week five in 1998, and Avatar, which took home $42 million in its fifth week in 2010.

Elvis — starring Butler and Tom Hanks — follows the life of the King of Rock and Roll. From his humble beginnings to becoming a global phenomenon, Luhrmann gives us a behind-the-scenes look into all the ups and downs he faced in his 42 years. The movie has earned much praise from the King's wife, Priscilla, who praised Butler's performance in particular.