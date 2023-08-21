Eric Church fans already know to expect the unexpected at his Outsiders Revival Tour. Still, concertgoers were treated to a surprise during the Chief's three-night stop at Orange Beach, Ala.'s the Wharf Amphitheater.

Lainey Wilson and Jackson Dean were the two opening acts for those shows, and on Saturday night (Aug. 19) — the last of the three Orange Beach dates — Wilson joined Church onstage for a duet.

They dusted off an oldie-but-a-goodie from Church's catalog, "Over When It's Over." That song comes off of his 2011 album, Chief, but was never released as a single — and sandwiched in between career songs like "Creepin'," "Drink in My Hand" and "Springsteen," it's easy to see how it got overlooked.

But "Over When it's Over" is still a Church classic, and the singer hasn't performed it much in his live set since his longtime backing singer and duet partner Joanna Cotten left the band in favor of her own musical pursuits.

But in Alabama, with Wilson on hand, Church brought his groovy, shuffling heartbreaker to the stage, and the "Watermelon Moonshine" more than held her own, belting out a vocal solo during the bridge.

Church's Outsiders Revival Tour resumes on Thursday (Aug. 24) in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and Wilson is joining him for that stop too, so fans just might be treated to an encore of the pair onstage together.

Church's headlining tour is currently scheduled to run through the end of September.