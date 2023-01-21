Eric Church has added eight new dates to his 2023 Outsiders Revival Tour after "overwhelming demand" from his fans.

The country superstar revealed new 2023 tour dates in Charleston, S.C.; Toronto, Ont.; Rogers, Ark.; Orange Beach, Ala.; Sarasota Springs, N.Y.; George, Wash.; Atlanta, Ga.; and Charlotte, N.C., in a press release Friday (Jan. 20). The new dates join the 27 tour stops Church initially announced early in January.

Church added the new dates in response to more than 10 of his initial dates selling out completely on the day they went on sale.

The Chief is bringing along a huge slate of all-star supports act for the Outsiders Revival Tour, including Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Midland, Koe Wetzel, Lainey Wilson, Elle King, Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters, Travis Tritt, Whiskey Myers and Cody Jinks. Paul Cauthen, Jackson Dean, Morgan Wade, Muscadine Bloodline, Shane Smith and the Saints, Ray Wylie Hubbard and the Red Clay Strays will also join him on select dates.

The 2023 Outsiders Revival Tour kicks off June 22 in Milwaukee, Wisc., and it runs through Sept. 30, when it wraps in Tampa, Fla.

Tickets to all previously announced shows are on sale now. Church's newly added concerts dates will go on sale on Friday (Jan. 27) at 10AM local time (Rogers, Ark., goes on sale at 9AM local time) via Ticketmaster.com. Church Choir fan club members will have access to a special pre-sale beginning on Tuesday (Jan. 24) at 10AM local time, or 9AM local time in Rogers, Ark.

See below for a complete list of Eric Church's 2023 Outsiders Revival Tour dates, with newly added dates in bold.

Eric Church, 2023 Outsiders Revival Tour Dates:

June 22 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Summerfest w/ Elle King

June 23 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theater w/ Ashley McBryde and The Red Clay Strays

June 24 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center w/ Ashley McBryde and The Red Clay Strays

June 29 -- Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium w/ Ashley McBryde and The Red Clay Strays

June 30 -- Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium w/ Parker McCollum and Morgan Wade

July 1 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater w/ Parker McCollum and Morgan Wade

July 6 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage w/ Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith and The Saints

July 7 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage w/ Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith and The Saints

July 8 -- Pittsburgh, Penn. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake w/ Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith and The Saints

July 14 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center w/ Travis Tritt and Muscadine Bloodline

July 15 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre w/ Travis Tritt and Muscadine Bloodline

July 27 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP w/ Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard

July 28 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion w/ Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard

July 29 -- Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater w/ Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard

Aug. 4 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park w/ Cody Jinks

Aug. 5 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live w/ Cody Jinks

Aug. 11 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center w/ Cody Jinks

Aug. 12 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre w/ Cody Jinks

Aug. 17 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater w/ Lainey Wilson and Jackson Dean

Aug. 18 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater w/ Lainey Wilson and Jackson Dean

Aug. 19 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater w/ Lainey Wilson and Jackson Dean

Aug. 24 -- Sarasota Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center w/ Lainey Wilson and The Red Clay Strays

Aug. 25 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center w/ Whiskey Myers

Aug. 26 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion w/ Whiskey Myers

Sept. 8 -- Portland, Ore. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater w/ Jelly Roll and Hailey Whitters

Sept. 9 -- George, Wash. @ Gorge Amphitheater w/ Jelly Roll and Hailey Whitters

Sept.10 -- George, Wash. @ Gorge Amphitheater w/ Jelly Roll and Hailey Whitters

Sept. 15 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater w/ Paul Cauthen and Hailey Whitters

Sept. 16 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre w/ Jelly Roll and Paul Cauthen

Sept. 21 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre w/ Whiskey Myers

Sept. 22 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre w/ Whiskey Myers

Sept. 23 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion w/ Whiskey Myers

Sept. 24 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion w/ Whiskey Myers

Sept. 29 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre w/ Whiskey Myers

Sept. 30 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre w/ Whiskey Myers