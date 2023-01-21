Eric Church Extends 2023 Outsiders Revival Tour
Eric Church has added eight new dates to his 2023 Outsiders Revival Tour after "overwhelming demand" from his fans.
The country superstar revealed new 2023 tour dates in Charleston, S.C.; Toronto, Ont.; Rogers, Ark.; Orange Beach, Ala.; Sarasota Springs, N.Y.; George, Wash.; Atlanta, Ga.; and Charlotte, N.C., in a press release Friday (Jan. 20). The new dates join the 27 tour stops Church initially announced early in January.
Church added the new dates in response to more than 10 of his initial dates selling out completely on the day they went on sale.
The Chief is bringing along a huge slate of all-star supports act for the Outsiders Revival Tour, including Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Midland, Koe Wetzel, Lainey Wilson, Elle King, Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters, Travis Tritt, Whiskey Myers and Cody Jinks. Paul Cauthen, Jackson Dean, Morgan Wade, Muscadine Bloodline, Shane Smith and the Saints, Ray Wylie Hubbard and the Red Clay Strays will also join him on select dates.
The 2023 Outsiders Revival Tour kicks off June 22 in Milwaukee, Wisc., and it runs through Sept. 30, when it wraps in Tampa, Fla.
Tickets to all previously announced shows are on sale now. Church's newly added concerts dates will go on sale on Friday (Jan. 27) at 10AM local time (Rogers, Ark., goes on sale at 9AM local time) via Ticketmaster.com. Church Choir fan club members will have access to a special pre-sale beginning on Tuesday (Jan. 24) at 10AM local time, or 9AM local time in Rogers, Ark.
See below for a complete list of Eric Church's 2023 Outsiders Revival Tour dates, with newly added dates in bold.
Eric Church, 2023 Outsiders Revival Tour Dates:
June 22 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Summerfest w/ Elle King
June 23 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theater w/ Ashley McBryde and The Red Clay Strays
June 24 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center w/ Ashley McBryde and The Red Clay Strays
June 29 -- Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium w/ Ashley McBryde and The Red Clay Strays
June 30 -- Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium w/ Parker McCollum and Morgan Wade
July 1 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater w/ Parker McCollum and Morgan Wade
July 6 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage w/ Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith and The Saints
July 7 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage w/ Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith and The Saints
July 8 -- Pittsburgh, Penn. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake w/ Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith and The Saints
July 14 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center w/ Travis Tritt and Muscadine Bloodline
July 15 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre w/ Travis Tritt and Muscadine Bloodline
July 27 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP w/ Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard
July 28 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion w/ Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard
July 29 -- Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater w/ Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard
Aug. 4 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park w/ Cody Jinks
Aug. 5 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live w/ Cody Jinks
Aug. 11 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center w/ Cody Jinks
Aug. 12 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre w/ Cody Jinks
Aug. 17 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater w/ Lainey Wilson and Jackson Dean
Aug. 18 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater w/ Lainey Wilson and Jackson Dean
Aug. 19 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater w/ Lainey Wilson and Jackson Dean
Aug. 24 -- Sarasota Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center w/ Lainey Wilson and The Red Clay Strays
Aug. 25 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center w/ Whiskey Myers
Aug. 26 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion w/ Whiskey Myers
Sept. 8 -- Portland, Ore. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater w/ Jelly Roll and Hailey Whitters
Sept. 9 -- George, Wash. @ Gorge Amphitheater w/ Jelly Roll and Hailey Whitters
Sept.10 -- George, Wash. @ Gorge Amphitheater w/ Jelly Roll and Hailey Whitters
Sept. 15 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater w/ Paul Cauthen and Hailey Whitters
Sept. 16 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre w/ Jelly Roll and Paul Cauthen
Sept. 21 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre w/ Whiskey Myers
Sept. 22 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre w/ Whiskey Myers
Sept. 23 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion w/ Whiskey Myers
Sept. 24 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion w/ Whiskey Myers
Sept. 29 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre w/ Whiskey Myers
Sept. 30 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre w/ Whiskey Myers