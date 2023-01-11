Eric Church Mounts All-Star 2023 Outsiders Revival Tour

After a series of enigmatic social media teasers, Eric Church has confirmed some big plans for 2023: He's going on tour, and he's bringing a host of his fellow country stars along for the ride.

On Wednesday (Jan. 11), the Chief announced his 2023 Outsiders Revival Tour. As is typical for the singer's big announcements, his Church Choir fan club heard the news first in an email message. The dates are also available on Church's website.

A massive assembly of special guests will split the support slot on the trek, including Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Midland, Koe Wetzel, Lainey Wilson, Elle King, Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters, Travis Tritt, Whiskey Myers and Cody Jinks. Other acts on tap for the tour include Paul Cauthen, Jackson Dean, Morgan Wade, Muscadine Bloodline, Shane Smith and the Saints, Ray Wylie Hubbard and the Red Clay Strays.

Most dates on the Outsiders Revival Tour will take place in amphitheaters, which the singer hinted at in one of his teasers before the official announcement. "I still remember my first amphitheater concert. I was 16 years old," Church can be heard saying in one of the teaser clips. However, at least one date is at a stadium: His plans include a stop at Credit One Stadium in Charleston, S.C. McCollum and Wade are set to join him for that show.

The tour kicks off on June 22 in Milwaukee, Wisc., and it'll keep the Chief busy through the end of September, when it wraps in Tampa. The Church Choir will have first access to purchase dates via a presale that begins next Tuesday (Jan. 17), and tickets will be available to the general public beginning that Friday (Jan. 20.)

The name of the tour is a callback to Church's Outsiders World Tour in 2014, which took its name from Outsiders, the singer's fourth studio album. That trek was also one of the last ones Church undertook with opening acts: In recent years, he's opted to fly solo onstage, playing three-hour sets without bringing any supporting acts out on the road with him.

In recent months, there have been a couple of exceptions to Church's preference to perform without openers. He booked a couple of stand-alone stadium shows in 2022, the first of which featured performances from Brothers Osborne and Parker McCollum, the second of which co-starred Morgan Wallen and Ernest. Church's new tour also has added significance this time around, since he recently launched his Outsiders Radio SiriusXM channel.

Church's new tour is his first since his 2022 Gather Again trek.

Eric Church, 2023 Outsiders Revival Tour Dates:

June 22 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Summerfest w/ Elle King

June 23 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theater w/ Ashley McBryde and The Red Clay Strays

June 24 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center w/ Ashley McBryde and The Red Clay Strays

June 30 -- Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium w/ Parker McCollum and Morgan Wade

July 1 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater w/ Parker McCollum and Morgan Wade

July 7 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage w/ Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith and The Saints

July 8 -- Pittsburgh, Penn. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake w/ Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith and The Saints

July 14 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center w/ Travis Tritt and Muscadine Bloodline

July 15 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre w/ Travis Tritt and Muscadine Bloodline

July 28 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion w/ Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard

July 29 -- Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater w/ Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard

Aug. 4 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park w/ Cody Jinks

Aug. 5 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live w/ Cody Jinks

Aug. 11 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center w/ Cody Jinks

Aug. 12 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre w/ Cody Jinks

Aug. 18 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater w/ Lainey Wilson and Jackson Dean

Aug. 19 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater w/ Lainey Wilson and Jackson Dean

Aug. 25 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center w/ Whiskey Myers

Aug. 26 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion w/ Whiskey Myers

Sept. 8 -- Portland, Ore. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater w/ Jelly Roll and Hailey Whitters

Sept. 9 -- George, Wash. @ Gorge Amphitheater w/ Jelly Roll and Hailey Whitters

Sept. 15 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater w/ Paul Cauthen and Hailey Whitters

Sept. 16 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre w/ Jelly Roll and Paul Cauthen

Sept. 22 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre w/ Whiskey Myers

Sept. 23 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion w/ Whiskey Myers

Sept. 29 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre w/ Whiskey Myers

Sept. 30 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre w/ Whiskey Myers