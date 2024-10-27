Eric Church and Sheryl Crow came together for one of the most thrilling moments of the night during the Concert for Carolina benefit show in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday (Oct. 26.)

According to the Charlotte Observer, Church -- one of the headliners of the all-star show -- was in the middle of his set when he told the crowd he was going to try something new.

"I've never done this song in my life -- I've heard it done a lot -- but screw it," the singer said, before launching into the first lines of Crow and Kid Rock's megahit duet from 2002. The crowd erupted in cheers -- and that was before Crow even joined him onstage.

The energy in the sold-out stadium only heightened when the country-rock great made her appearance, walking out with an acoustic guitar and taking her spot at the mic beside Church's. The pair traded verses, staying faithful to the original, as fans in the crowd sang the lyrics right along with them.

An array of stars, many of whom had North Carolina connects, took the stage as part of the benefit show. Scotty McCreery, Keith Urban, James Taylor, Billy Strings and Bailey Zimmerman were just a few of the acts on the bill.

Of course, Luke Combs was one of the night's four headliners, and the whole night started out as his idea, based on a vow he made to help Hurricane Helene victims in his home state.

Other surprises included an appearance from Nicole Kidman to help celebrate her country superstar husband's birthday and another from Randy Travis, who hopped onstage to share his support for the cause. Dolly Parton also sent a special message during the event, saying she was donating $1 million to the total money raised at the event. Those funds came from the $100 million Bezos Courage and Civility Award that she received from Jeff Bezos in 2022 to distribute as she saw fit.

The Concert for Carolina took place at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium. The funds from the benefit will be split between Combs and Church's Chief Cares Foundation. Combs will send his portion to Samaritan's Purse, Manna Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC and Eblen Charities.

During the event, Church announced that his foundation is launching a building initiative called Blueprint for the Blue Ridge, with an initial goal of building 100 homes in hard-hit Avery County, N.C.