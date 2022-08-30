Eric Church, Shooter Jennings + More Appear in First Trailer for &#8216;They Called Us Outlaws&#8217; [Watch]

Eric Church, Shooter Jennings + More Appear in First Trailer for ‘They Called Us Outlaws’ [Watch]

Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Guy Clark are just a few of the country music stalwarts who will take the spotlight in the Jack Ingram-narrated They Called Us Outlaws: Cosmic Cowboys, Honky Tonk Heroes and the Rise of Renegade Troubadours, a six-part documentary on the outlaw country movement that's due out in 2023.

Featuring 12 hours of footage and released in partnership with the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, the extensive, heavily-researched documentary series will chronicle the rise of country music's rebellious '70s underground, helmed by legends like Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson and Billy Joe Shaver.

Ahead of the full release, a new trailer for They Called Us Outlaws offers a glimpse into the documentary's subject matter. The clip kicks off with interview footage from Church, who describes his "love/hate relationship" with the term "outlaw."

"The connotation of that is you're outside the law, and the real artists, the real songwriters, I don't think they ever knew what the rules and laws were," Church reasons. "They just did what they did."

Ingram points to an interview he did with Kristofferson as a jumping-off point for the project.

"The push and pull with the music establishment is intensely felt, but as a way to delve into truth," Ingram reflects, according to Rolling Stone. "And the truth is, regardless of what you call them ('outlaws'), these legends were all about 'doing the good work,' as Kris told us, 'writing soulful songs.' And that's all any of us should aspire towards."

Written and directed by filmmaker Eric Geadelman and filmed by Kelly Magelky, They Called Us Outlaws is executive produced by Ingram alongside Jessi Colter and Ray Benson. Others who appear in the film include modern-day inheritants of the outlaw spirit such as Tyler Childers and Charley Crockett.

