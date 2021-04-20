Ethan Lively couldn't hold on to his spot on The Voice's Team Blake despite a Travis Tritt cover that coach Nick Jonas called "really strong." The teenage singer covered Tritt's early-'90s No. 1 single "Help Me Hold On" during a Knockout Round performance.

"It's just shocking to me that you're 17," coach Kelly Clarkson told Lively after his performance. "You're very special."

Added Blake Shelton, Lively's coach, "From a country fan standpoint, your voice is so crazy; it's so cool." He later called Lively a singer with a "once-in-a-lifetime kind of voice."

However, Shelton could only keep one singer: Lively or another team member, Jordan Matthew Young, who covered the Black Crowes' "She Talks to Angels." In the end, the country star selected Young, explaining that he was picking "who I think is ready for this right now" and citing Young's experience.

"It's been a great experience," Lively told the judges before exiting the stage. "I'm really thankful."

"You are really talented!" Clarkson called out as he left.

Young and The Voice's remaining Season 20 contestants will now advance to live rounds, after one more set of Knockout Round performances on Monday (April 26). The Voice airs Mondays at 8PM ET on NBC.

WATCH: Has The Voice Changed Blake Shelton?

The Voice Stars, Then + Now: