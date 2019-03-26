22 Country Singers Who Can’t Possibly Be 50 Years Old! [Pictures]

If you grew up on 2000s country music than this list of country stars who are age 50 and up will hit hard.

We left off the obvious singers. For example, everyone knows Dolly Parton and George Strait are well past 50. Featured are 22 singers who either just turned 50 or who still look and sound much younger than the age on his or her birth certificate.

At the start of this list you'll find a country group with several No. 1 hits across the last half-decade. Soon after is a duo that just reached No. 1 on airplay charts. Then there is Gretchen Wilson who — if she's over 50 that means we're all (does the math and decides to get real about New Year's diet resolution).

Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, Shania Twain and Tim McGraw fall into a category or artist that most would have guessed are over 50. Still, we included them here because who here doesn't want to look that good as you age?

Nobody over 60 years old is featured. This list is — for the most part — arranged from youngest to oldest although the age spread in groups disrupts the pattern. Set to make this list in the near future are Eric Church (born 1977), Blake Shelton (born 1976) and Luke Bryan (born 1976). Shoutout to Roland Note for help verifying ages.

At the end of this list, find three artists that are knocking on the door of 50. Rascal Flatts' Joe Don Rooney is one as in September 2025 he'll join his bandmates in the fifty and fine club. It's worth mentioning that all three of these artists — and most of the other 19 — are still working and touring and doing both at a very high level. Nobody has retired, or even mentioned retirement.

