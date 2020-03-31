Poll: Which Artist or Song Is Helping You Stay Sane During Coronavirus Shutdowns?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

The crazy thing about this whole COVID-19 pandemic is that all of us are going through the same exact thing at the same exact time. It doesn't matter your race, religion or gender, we are all quarantined at home to help stop the spread of this virus.

We also have something else in common: country music! Country music can inspire and uplift in times like these. I have been listening to "Be a Light," the new song that Thomas Rhett just released with Reba McEntire, Keith Urban, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin. It reminds me that during all the negativity that we are facing, someone needs to be a positive light, so why not have it be me?

What about you? What country artist or song is helping you stay sane during your self-quarantine?