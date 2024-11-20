Lainey Wilson Is Now a 3x CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Winner

Lainey Wilson is unstoppable in the Female Vocalist of the Year category. She was crowned the winner of the category at the 2024 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 20).

It was her third win in a row.

"Thank you mama and deddy, I know y'all are here somewhere. They're probably up in the nosebleeds somewhere. I love y'all," she said, starting her speech.

She also thanked her boyfriend, Devlin Hodges: "Duck, I love you so much, too."

"Man, this community has wrapped its arms around me and lifted me up from the get-go."

"I've always been told if you feel like you've got a gift, you're supposed to share it and I think that means whether you drive a tractor or pour coffee, make people smile or laugh, whatever that is I think you're supposed to share that gift."

"I just wanna say thank y'all so much for letting me share mine," she added. "Thank you, Jesus."

This category is always one of the most hotly-contested of the night, and in 2024, the competition was exceptionally stiff. Wilson, Ashley McBryde, Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini and Megan Moroney all vied for the trophy.

Wilson's star status at the CMAs is already well-documented. At the 2023 show, she took home the Entertainer of the Year trophy for the first time ever in an upset victory that saw her beating out more senior stars.

She's continued to hold a prominent spot at this year's show, performing her single "4x4xU" as well as co-hosting the awards show with veteran emcees Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

