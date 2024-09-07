It is a wonder how country stars stay in shape on the road, much less how they stay so ripped. Heck, it's hard for most people to stay in shape off the road. Here are the workout secrets of the fittest stars in country music.

We can't make a list of the fittest country singers without mentioning Tim McGraw. We have all enjoyed his famous wifey sharing her hubby's thirst traps through the years, but it wasn't always that way.

McGraw has shared that early in his career, he had bad drinking and eating habits that led to being out of shape, but he has changed that completely. The country star has partnered with a fitness chain in Nashville called TRUMAV that pushes working out to the next level with kettlebells, ropes, TRX straps and more.

McGraw makes up his own workout routines to keep it interesting. He even takes the TRUMAV equipment on the road with him to work out before his shows.

Kenny Chesney is another famously fit country star. He works out on a self-powered (yes, Chesney-powered) treadmill called the Curve. He ditches the beer on tour. He is heavy into cardio and engages in outdoor sprinting on the road before his concerts. He also does cold plunges and works to find a local gym to get the weights in, leaving us regular folk without an excuse.

Carrie Underwood is yet another famous fitness icon. She has a partnership with Coby Bryant's fitness drink brand Body Armor, and she travels across the country doing workouts with her fitness instructor. The beautiful blonde is known for her powerhouse vocals and iconic powerhouse legs. She tries to work out daily and has her own athletic wear line and fitness app, fit 52.

Below is a list of the fittest country stars, along with details about how they stay in shape.

