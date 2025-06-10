‘Flip or Flop’ Star Tarek El Moussa Cited for Battery After Knocking Out a Man

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa was involved in a physical altercation with another man at The Palazzo at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas last Thursday (June 5), according to TMZ.

The Flip or Flop star, who was formerly married to his co-star Christina Haack, reportedly got into a serious physical altercation, and even knocked the man out cold with a blow from El Moussa's knee to his head.

Witnesses told TMZ that the incident looked "bad," and that the other man involved in the fight was "seriously roughed up."

However, he reportedly declined medical attention. Sources say that law enforcement were present to take a crime report and cited El Moussa for battery, but he was not arrested.

It's not clear what started the fight, though sources tell both TMZ and People that El Moussa was defending his elderly father after the alleged victim started harassing him.

In a post shared to Facebook in late 2023, El Moussa wished his dad a Happy Birthday and shared some memories that indicate that the two are very close. El Moussa described his father as someone who "has mentored and coached me throughout my entire life."

"He would always tell me, 'Anything is possible,' and that's why I work so hard today to show the world that anything really is possible," he continued in that tribute. "He always taught me to go big and chase my dreams."

El Moussa's wife Heather Rae wasn't involved in the fight, according to TMZ, but she was in Vegas with him. Heather shared an Instagram Reel highlighting their trip to the city, including video snippets of their time in Vegas and mentioning that both sets of parents were there with them.

Most recently, El Moussa and his wife co-star in The Flip Off, a new Flip or Flop spin-off that also stars Christina Haack. In this competition-style real estate series, the Moussas compete against Haack to see who can "find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain," according to HGTV's website.

The Flip Off originally intended to also co-star Haack's at-the-time husband Josh Hall, but Haack and Hall announced their divorce last July, just a few weeks after filming started. Hall appears in the first episode of the show, but he was largely absent from the filming process.