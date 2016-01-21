Florida Georgia Line Reveal 2016 Dig Your Roots Tour

Florida Georgia Line are hitting the road in 2016. The edgy contemporary country duo have announced the cities for their 2016 Dig Your Roots Tour.

According to a press release Thursday (Jan 22), Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard will kick off the tour in March. Cole Swindell, the Cadillac Three and newcomer Kane Brown will join them on the road as support acts for the tour, which has been confirmed to visit markets including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit and Nashville.

“Tyler and I are going to make this year very personal with the Dig Your Roots Tour," Kelley says. "We want our fans to feel right at home with us as they learn more about our story and we learn about theirs. From Kane Brown, to the Cadillac Three, to Cole Swindell, there is not a dull moment in this show. We are so thankful that we get to bring some of our closest friends on this journey.”

“Since day one, BK and I have been all about throwing the biggest party we can," Hubbard adds. "This year is going to be a big one with new music, new tour and new memories. We cannot wait.”

Select shows on the Dig Your Roots Tour will go on sale beginning on Jan. 29 as part of the Live Nation Country Megaticket. Citi cardholders will gain special access to pre-sale tickets. For more information about tour dates and ticketing, visit Florida Georgia Line’s official website.

Florida Georgia Line, 2016 Dig Your Roots Tour Cities:

Alburquerque, N.M.

Atlanta, Ga.

Bangor, Maine

Billings, Mont.

Bismarck, N.D.

Boston, Mass.

Bristow, Va.

Brownsville, Ore.

Charlotte, N.C.

Cheyenne, Wyo.

Chicago, Ill.

Cleveland, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio

Cullman, Ala.

Darien Center, N.Y.

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Denver, Colo.

Des Moines, Iowa

Detroit, Mich.

Eau Claire, Wis.

Erie, Pa.

Evansville, Ind.

Ft. Wayne, Ind.

Gilford, N.H.

Grand Forks, N.D.

Hartford, Conn.

Holmdel, N.J.

Indianapolis, Ind.

Irvine, Calif.

Kansas City, Mo.

Lake Tahoe, N.V.

Lexington, Ky.

London, Ontario, Canada

Monticello, Iowa

Mountain View, Calif.

Mt. Pleasant, Mich.

Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Nashville, Tenn.

Orange Beach, Ala.

Philadelphia, Pa.

Phoenix, Ariz.

Pittsburgh, Pa.

Pointe-du-Chene, N.B.

Raleigh, N.C.

Rapid City, S.D.

Sacramento, Calif.

Salt Lake City, Utah

San Diego, Calif.

Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Sioux Falls, S.D.

St. Louis, Mo.

Syracuse, N.Y.

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Tupelo, Miss.

Twin Lakes, Wis.

Virginia Beach, Va.

Wantagh, N.Y.