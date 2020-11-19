Florida Georgia Line want to clear the air: They're not fighting, and they're not breaking up. Sure, Tyler Hubbard briefly unfollowed Brian Kelley on social media, but both sides knew exactly what was happening, and, really, it's all good.

In a new interview with SiriusXM's Storme Warren, Hubbard and Kelley explain exactly what went down between them after the 2020 presidential election that caused fans to speculate that the pair were on the outs. Says Hubbard, "I unfollowed BK for a few days while we were through this political — you know, in the middle of this election and everything going on."

The two are bandmates and close friends, but their political views don't always line up: While Hubbard was quarantining on his bus after contracting COVID-19, Kelley was among the artists calling for a return to touring after crowds began gathering in cities across the United States to both protest and celebrate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' election following the Nov. 3 presidential election.

"I even called him and told him, I said, ‘Hey, buddy, I love you. And I love you a lot more in real life than on your [Instagram] Stories right now. So I'm just going to — so that's why I'm unfollowing you. Nothing personal. I still love you. You're still my brother,'" Hubbard shares. "I just didn't want to see it every time I opened Instagram. And so it wasn't a big deal."

Hubbard and Kelley both agree they're "on great terms" and "feeling stronger than ever." In fact, they were on a call together with their team when they heard the "news" that they were breaking up.

"We're just like, 'Well, that's interesting. We are on a phone call together right now talking about the future,'" Kelley says, hinting at new album and tour news to come soon.

See Country Music's Biggest Feuds:

Florida Georgia Line know, despite their political differences, they have more interests that unite them than divide them.

"We might have different views or different sets of opinions ... but, ultimately, we're a lot alike, and we think a lot alike," Hubbard says, "and we — you know, we, we both believe in God, and we both put our faith in Him, and we know that He's in control over Donald Trump or Joe Biden."

Admittedly, Hubbard and Kelley have worked at their relationship, despite things always seeming all-good in the spotlight. Hubbard admits that they've gone to therapy, and describes their relationship as that of brothers.

"We've sat with each other and wanted to kill each other at times. But by the end of it, we were hugging it out," Hubbard continues. "Because we're brothers, and that's what brothers do. And brothers don't always get along ...

"We know the importance of our relationship and how much love we have for each other," he adds. "So we have worked over the years: We've worked to become stronger and stronger and stronger, and that's ... made us stronger as friends and brothers and partners."

Still, Hubbard and Kelley joke, they could keep their "feud" going for the attention. "I might unfollow BK again tomorrow just to keep the media talking about it," Hubbard says.

"We are going to go full WWE on this thing," adds Kelley.