Florida Georgia Line's "Life Rolls On" is a peppy, feel-good reminder of the circle of life. The country duo shared the new song, the title track of their fifth studio album, on Friday (Jan. 15).

"As long as my heart's beatin' and these old lungs keep breathin' / The highs and the lows, yes and the nos / Only gonna make you strong," Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley sing in the chorus over a steady beat of snaps and tambourine. "This world will keep turnin', bonfires will keep burnin' / And I don't know what God's thinkin' of, but where we are is where we belong / Oh, and I know it might be alright, might be all wrong / But life rolls on and on and on and on ..."

Ben Burgess, Alysa Vanderheym and Emily Weisband co-wrote "Life Rolls On." It'll be the final of 16 tracks on the album of the same name.

Life Rolls On is set for release on Feb. 12. Prior to sharing the album's title track, FGL unveiled "New Truck," but fans have been able to hear a variety of the songs already, as some come from their 2020 6 Pack EP.

The duo said in a video they posted on New Year's Day that they are holding some tour dates for 2021 in the hope that they might be able to perform live at some point during the year. In that same clip, Hubbard and Kelley revealed that they are each set to release solo music in 2021 as well.

Kelley has some solo songs that he plans to release as a collection by the summer, while Hubbard has undertaken a series of collaborations. The first of those songs, "Undivided," is a duet with Tim McGraw.