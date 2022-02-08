Florida Georgia Line are celebrating a decade of superstardom in 2022, and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is honoring the groundbreaking duo with a new exhibit in Nashville. FGL members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley were both on hand at the museum on Sunday (Feb. 6) for the opening of Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong, which chronicles the duo's career using personal items, career mementos and more.

The duo took part in a Q&A and also performed acoustically during an event at the Hall of Fame and Museum on Sunday, right after joining their wives to view the new exhibit for the first time. That conversation and performance were filmed for release, and they're set to premiere on March 1 as part of the museum’s Live at the Hall digital series, which is available to stream on the museum’s YouTube channel, Facebook page and official website.

Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong documents each of their childhoods, their early days in Nashville and their career rise from newcomers who were cutting against the Nashville grain to pioneers of a new hip-hip and country music hybrid that took the country music industry by storm.

Hubbard and Kelley met in 2008 at a weekly student worship service at Belmont University in Nashville, where both aspiring musicians attended college. They combined their interests in multiple genres into a label-defying new blend that caught the interest of Republic Nashville/Big Machine Records after their self-released "Cruise" performed well independently.

The duo released their debut album, Here's to the Good Times, in 2012, and "Cruise" ended up as the biggest hit of the year, earning them a CMA Award for Single of the Year in 2013. They also took home Vocal Duo of the Year honors that year, and they have gone on to score a long string of No. 1 hits that includes “Get Your Shine On,” “Stay,” “H.O.L.Y.” “Sun Daze,” "Dirt," "Simple" and more.

Highlights of the exhibit include childhood musical instruments, early CDs, wardrobe the duo wore on stage, on album covers and in videos, awards they've earned and more. Scroll through the photos below to see all of the items currently on display.

Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong is set to run at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum until Jan. 1, 2023.