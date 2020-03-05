Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line and his wife Hayley are expecting another baby. The news comes six months after the couple welcomed Luca Reed Hubbard.

Older sister Olivia Rose was born in December 2017, meaning they'll have three kids under three years old, depending on the new baby's arrival. A hashtag at the announcement post indicates as much.

"Little brother, mommy and daddy are having another!" Hubbard writes along side pictures of his two children.

"We were as surprised as Liv was and as speechless as Luca."

Hubbard and Hayley (formerly Hayley Stommel) married in July 2015 after a one-year engagement. The couple frequently walk red carpets together, and she's been a major inspiration on Florida Georgia Line's music. The duo's current single is "Blessings," is one example.

"I can't count 'em on one hand / But honey, look there on your finger / I'd say I'm a lucky man / God made two lovers out of strangers," he sings.

Hayley Hubbard shared the same photos on her Instagram with a caption reading, "When Luca finds out he's not the baby anymore ... Surprise, here comes Hubbard baby #3."

The couple are currently vacationing, possibly in Africa. A peek at Hayley's Instagram Stories shows them at a place where giraffes roam like domestic dogs. One even joins them for a snack and another plays with Olivia.

Bandmate Brian Kelley is also married, but he and wife Brittney Marie Cole do not have children.