Fox News Star Ainsley Earhardt Details Fiancé Sean Hannity’s Proposal [Watch]
It what may seem like a whirlwind love story, 62-year-old Fox News star Sean Hannity and fellow Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt, 48, got engaged over the Christmas holidays.
They had been dating privately for more than five years. Now, we have a little more insight into their relationship.
Earhardt was back on the curvy couch with her Fox & Friends co-hosts when she peeled back the curtain a little bit and gave us some more insight into how Hannity actually proposed.
Earhardt said, "We were engaged at our church, it was at the altar. I thought we were going to a meeting, and we pulled up to the church instead. We were alone, it was 8AM at the church. The church was decorated for Christmas."
The Fox & Friends co-host continued gushing about Hannity's proposal.
"We sat on the front pew and just reflected on our relationship and our lives and what God has done in our lives. Then, he walked me to the altar and got down on one knee."
Earhardt said that a common misconception is that Hannity yells off-camera as he sometimes does on his show. She wanted to clear that up quickly by saying, "He’s so fun and funny and nice, and the most generous man I’ve ever met."
Earhardt's co-host, Lawrence B. Jones chimed in with genuine well-wishes for the two Fox News stars.
Jones said, "Sean is obviously my mentor. I get happy that he gets happy as well. And then you [Earhardt] have become an incredible friend. So, to see two good people find love, I think is an amazing thing."
Jones went on to say, "I think the whole country is excited for you guys."
The couple have not announced a wedding date.
