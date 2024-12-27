Fox News star Sean Hannity is engaged to be married. According to Fox News, the 62-year-old conservative pundit proposed to fellow Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt, 48, at their home church over the Christmas holiday, and she said yes.

"We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives," Earhardt and Hannity said in a statement, adding that their children from previous relationships "couldn't be happier."

Fox News reports that the couple first bonded over their shared religious faith, which is what made their home church the "perfect place" for the proposal.

The couple have been engaged in a long-term, long-distance relationship, since Earhardt is based in New York City, while Hannity famously fled New York at the beginning of 2024 and moved to Florida permanently. He first lived in a luxury condo that he originally bought as a vacation property before purchasing a staggering waterfront mansion.

The couple will continue their long-distance arrangement even after their wedding, as Earhardt will continue to host Fox & Friends from New York, while Hannity will still host his show, Hannity, from his base in Florida.

Hannity was previously married to Jill Rhodes beginning in 1993. The couple announced in 2020 that they had divorced in 2019, but had been separated for years.

Earhardt was also married twice previously, and the couple say they informed their former spouses about the news of their engagement before it became public.

Hannity and Earhardt have not yet announced a wedding date.

