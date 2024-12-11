Fox News Star Sean Hannity Buys Staggering $23.5 Million Florida Mega Mansion After Leaving New York
Fox News star Sean Hannity has just purchased a massive mansion in Florida, not quite a year after leaving New York permanently and relocating to the Sunshine State.
According to Realtor.com, public records identify Hannity as the buyer of an 8-bedroom, 10.5-bathroom, 12,378-square-foot Mediterranean-style mansion in Manalapan, Fla., just outside of Palm Beach.
Situated on nearly two waterfront acres with 150 feet of direct ocean and intracoastal waterway frontage, the highlights of the monolithic house include:
- Sliding glass walls that afford spectacular natural light and views of the water.
- Soaring high ceilings.
- Seamless transitions from indoor to outdoor living.
- An outdoor area that includes a heated, resort-like pool and spa, a large boat dock and casual dining area.
- Multi-level terraces and balconies that afford even more outdoor lounging and dining options.
- A guest house.
- A large primary wing that houses the primary suite and bathrooms.
Hannity purchased a luxury townhouse in Palm Beach in 2021, and he used it as a vacation home until January of 2023, when he announced during his iHeartRadio show, The Sean Hannity Show, that he had made the move to Florida full-time after threatening to leave New York State "for quite a while."
His new purchase means the host of Fox News' Hannity is putting down even more roots in Florida, where other Fox News personalities also live, including Bret Baier, who also owns a massive Florida estate.
Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Sean Hannity's luxurious Florida home
Sterling Whitaker is a Senior Writer and Senior Editor for Taste of Country. He focuses on celebrity real estate, as well as coverage of Yellowstone and related shows like 1883 and 1923. He's interviewed cast members including Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Sam Elliott and Harrison Ford, and Whitaker is also known for his in-depth interviews with country legends including Don Henley, Rodney Crowell, Trace Adkins, Ronnie Milsap, Ricky Skaggs and more.