Fox News Star Sean Hannity Buys Staggering $23.5 Million Florida Mega Mansion After Leaving New York

Fox News star Sean Hannity has just purchased a massive mansion in Florida, not quite a year after leaving New York permanently and relocating to the Sunshine State.

According to Realtor.com, public records identify Hannity as the buyer of an 8-bedroom, 10.5-bathroom, 12,378-square-foot Mediterranean-style mansion in Manalapan, Fla., just outside of Palm Beach.

Situated on nearly two waterfront acres with 150 feet of direct ocean and intracoastal waterway frontage, the highlights of the monolithic house include:

Sliding glass walls that afford spectacular natural light and views of the water.

Soaring high ceilings.

Seamless transitions from indoor to outdoor living.

An outdoor area that includes a heated, resort-like pool and spa, a large boat dock and casual dining area.

Multi-level terraces and balconies that afford even more outdoor lounging and dining options.

A guest house.

A large primary wing that houses the primary suite and bathrooms.

Hannity purchased a luxury townhouse in Palm Beach in 2021, and he used it as a vacation home until January of 2023, when he announced during his iHeartRadio show, The Sean Hannity Show, that he had made the move to Florida full-time after threatening to leave New York State "for quite a while."

His new purchase means the host of Fox News' Hannity is putting down even more roots in Florida, where other Fox News personalities also live, including Bret Baier, who also owns a massive Florida estate.

